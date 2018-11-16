Massive Protests Set Off against Gaza Ceasefire in Tel Aviv (VIDEOS)

November 16, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Jewish settlers protest in Tel Aviv against the recent ‘ceasefire’ agreemend between Israel and Palestinian resistance in Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

Hundreds of Israelis from Israeli communities surrounding the besieged Gaza Strip, participated in a protest in Tel Aviv, in central Israel, on Thursday, against “a weak reaction” on the part of the Israeli government after agreeing to a ceasefire with the Hamas movement.

A Ma’an reporter said that protesters blocked the Azrieli Junction, in the center of Tel Aviv, while holding banners and shouting slogans, such as “the south will not be silent.”

Several of the protesters called on the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to resign.

Protesters were also seen confronting Israeli police, who attempted to maintain order during the mass protest.

Hebrew-language news outlets reported that Israelis from Jewish settlements surrounding Gaza were joined by others, from Tel Aviv and other cities, to express solidarity with their call for “stronger action” from the Israeli government towards Gaza.

Sources also reported that up to 1, 500 protesters took part in the mass protest, chanting “Netanyahu is weak in front of Hamas, Bibi resign, Lieberman is looking for a friend,” and “Bibi resign, the south is burning,” while using Netanyahu’s nickname.

Following two days of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, the Hamas movement agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Israel earlier this week, causing the uproar among Jewish settlements surrounding Gaza.

In addition to the Israeli Defense Minister, Avigdor Lieberman, announcing his resignation from the post, in protest against the ceasefire agreement of the Israeli Cabinet with the Palestinian factions in Gaza.

Lieberman’s resignation announcement and that his political party, Yisrael Beiteinu, was leaving Israel’s ruling coalition due to the ceasefire agreement, also caused a political crisis for Netanyahu’s coalition government, forcing Israeli ministers, including Lieberman, to call for early elections.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.