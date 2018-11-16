Massive Protests Set Off against Gaza Ceasefire in Tel Aviv (VIDEOS)

Hundreds of Israelis from Israeli communities surrounding the besieged Gaza Strip, participated in a protest in Tel Aviv, in central Israel, on Thursday, against “a weak reaction” on the part of the Israeli government after agreeing to a ceasefire with the Hamas movement.

A Ma’an reporter said that protesters blocked the Azrieli Junction, in the center of Tel Aviv, while holding banners and shouting slogans, such as “the south will not be silent.”

Jewish settlers protest in Tel Aviv, Occupied Palestine, against the recent ceasefire agreement between the Israeli occupation and Palestinian resistance in Gaza, today. pic.twitter.com/LvtRtERuk0 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 15, 2018

Several of the protesters called on the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to resign.

Protesters were also seen confronting Israeli police, who attempted to maintain order during the mass protest.

Israel's southern residents protest in Tel Aviv against Gaza ceasefire https://t.co/NtpyPMCgPd pic.twitter.com/yZ3PKejH2F — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 15, 2018

Hebrew-language news outlets reported that Israelis from Jewish settlements surrounding Gaza were joined by others, from Tel Aviv and other cities, to express solidarity with their call for “stronger action” from the Israeli government towards Gaza.

Sources also reported that up to 1, 500 protesters took part in the mass protest, chanting “Netanyahu is weak in front of Hamas, Bibi resign, Lieberman is looking for a friend,” and “Bibi resign, the south is burning,” while using Netanyahu’s nickname.

An estimated 1500 protesters came to #TelAviv from all over Israel to protest the ceasefire with #Gaza. Netanya resident Idan Ronen had some harsh words for minister @Tzachi_Hanegbi for saying the rocket attacks were 'minor' and 'not Tel Aviv': pic.twitter.com/iNIWdgPlC1 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 15, 2018

Following two days of Israeli airstrikes across Gaza, the Hamas movement agreed to an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire with Israel earlier this week, causing the uproar among Jewish settlements surrounding Gaza.

In addition to the Israeli Defense Minister, Avigdor Lieberman, announcing his resignation from the post, in protest against the ceasefire agreement of the Israeli Cabinet with the Palestinian factions in Gaza.

You can’t see this anywhere else, #ThisIsIsrael

Zionist settlers protest in #TelAviv, Occupied Palestine, against the recent ‘ceasefire’ agreemend between the Israeli occupation and Palestinian resistance in #Gaza, today

Nov 15, 2018#StopArmingIsrael #PalestinianLivesMatter #BDS pic.twitter.com/dwhmoIbmx6 — PRUF48 (@pruf48) November 15, 2018

Lieberman’s resignation announcement and that his political party, Yisrael Beiteinu, was leaving Israel’s ruling coalition due to the ceasefire agreement, also caused a political crisis for Netanyahu’s coalition government, forcing Israeli ministers, including Lieberman, to call for early elections.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)