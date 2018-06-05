Match Between Argentina, Israel Cancelled under BDS Pressure

BDS: Match Between Argentina, Israel Cancelled. (Photo: File)

After considering the current Palestinian plight, Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced it’s canceling a match with Israel Tuesday.

A statement from the organization explained,

“This game would be like if we celebrated the anniversary of the occupation of Malvinas, this would be an aberration, a show of disregard and open aggression to the sentiments of the Argentine people.”

A group of Palestinians protested in Barcelona earlier this week, One demonstrator told Olé,

“It is painful to see a team, which has the love and support of so many Palestinian and Arab citizens, participate in the violation of international law.”

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)

