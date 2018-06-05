Match Between Argentina, Israel Cancelled under BDS Pressure

After considering the current Palestinian plight, Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced it’s canceling a match with Israel Tuesday.
BREAKING: Israel-Argentina “friendly” match has been CANCELLED after strong campaign by Palestinians and their supporters. https://t.co/V48329zuB6
— Ali Abunimah (@AliAbunimah) June 5, 2018
A statement from the organization explained,
“This game would be like if we celebrated the anniversary of the occupation of Malvinas, this would be an aberration, a show of disregard and open aggression to the sentiments of the Argentine people.”
Thank you, #Argentina for heeding the call of #BDS and cancelling your game with #ApartheidIsrael. Your friends in #Palestine send you much love. #solidarity #Gaza #freedom
— Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) June 5, 2018
A group of Palestinians protested in Barcelona earlier this week, One demonstrator told Olé,
“It is painful to see a team, which has the love and support of so many Palestinian and Arab citizens, participate in the violation of international law.”
(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)
What a great news. From Argentina, my sympathy for the Palestinian people. Free Palestine.