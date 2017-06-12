Message from Dr. Ramzy Baroud: The Plot to Sideline Palestine

(Artwork: Ramachandra Babu, GN)

The Plot to Sideline Palestine: We Need You to Fight the Truth Battle with Us

– There is an attempt at sidelining Palestine from international media coverage.

– We refuse to let this happen. Palestinian rights are paramount and their fight for freedom is a righteous one.

– We are a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, and all donations are tax deductible.

– Please fight this battle for truth with us.

– Please read the messages of support from Noam Chomsky, John Pilger and Joshua Frank

Message from Dr. Ramzy Baroud – Author and Editor of The Palestine Chronicle:

Since the launch of The Palestine Chronicle in September 1999, our mission has never felt so urgent. From the onset of so-called ‘Arab Spring’ in early 2011 and the wars and military interventions that followed, there has been a deliberate and protracted campaign to sideline Palestine from the news as a non-priority. This campaign involves not only international but also Middle Eastern media.

Yet, while Israel’s illegal settlements are in constant expansion, the suffering of Palestinians has never ceased; the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank is mostly pacified and Occupation has become almost an acceptable everyday reality for everyone. Except for the Palestinian people, of course; they are resisting, fighting, waiting at military checkpoints and, very often, dying.

Worse still, various Arab governments are reportedly willing to normalize relations with Israel with little or no pre-conditions. This tendency to dismiss Palestine and to normalize with Israel is not new, but has now accelerated under the Trump Presidency.

The Palestine Chronicle has been at the forefront of exposing this charade, and fighting with all of its resources to uncover the ongoing plot and those who are behind it. It has worked tirelessly, on a daily basis, to challenge the Israeli-dictated mainstream media narrative on Palestine, through authentic Palestinian news sources, bold commentary and astute analysis.

To make this happen, four editors work every day, gathering news, editing and writing, while backed by a support group of several other people and many contributors. We are all working with very limited resources, but with unwavering determination to keep the Palestine Chronicle English and French website at the forefront of the battle for truth.

No doubt, we aim to win.

We are a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible.

Please fight this battle for truth with us.

To make a contribution using your paypal account or credit card, please click HERE

Or kindly send your contribution to:

PO Box 196

Mountlake Terrace

WA, 98043

USA

Messages from Chomsky, Pilger and Frank

Pilger: Palestine Chronicle: authority and humanity

John Pilger: “In the midst of an institutional media bias against telling the searing truth about Palestine, the Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish.”

Chomsky: Palestine Chronicle: invaluable, independent, trustworthy and reliable.

Noam Chomsky: “The Palestine Chronicle has been an invaluable source of information and analysis about Palestine and related issues, drawing from a wide range of sources, including many that are otherwise inaccessible to the concerned public. An independent voice, it has been trustworthy and reliable. I hope that you will contribute to helping this unique publication to flourish.” (Professor Noam Chomsky is an honorary editorial board member of the Palestine Chronicle.)

Frank: Palestine Chronicle is proof positive that there is hope

Joshua Frank: “The Palestine Chronicle is proof positive that there is hope. Hope that alternative media can, one day, overpower the corporate mainstream. Hope that justice can prevail for all the exploited peoples of the Middle East; that we can overcome our inhumane tendencies.”

