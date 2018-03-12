By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Each year, Israeli Apartheid Week takes place across the world. It aims to raise awareness about Israel’s ongoing settler-colonial project, Israel’s apartheid policies, and to build support for the growing campaign of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel.
In Ireland, an Israeli military checkpoint was recreated on Henry Street, one of the busiest shopping areas in Dublin. The aim is to show a glimpse of what it is like to live under military occupation.
🇮🇪 #Ireland : #Video :: Yesterday’s mock Israeli Apartheid wall and checkpoints on Henry Street, one of Dublin’s busiest shopping areas. This was part of the IPSC #StopHP national day of action for Israeli Apartheid Week 2018. The street theatre was to reflect the restriction of movement, human rights violations and to raise awareness about the inhumane and unjust daily life that Palestinian’s face at checkpoints under the control of an apartheid regime. . . *HP’s technology and equipment facilitate Israel’s brutal decades-long military occupation of Palestine and the associated apartheid regime, war crimes and ongoing colonisation. It does this in a variety of ways, especially through its provison of technology to the Israeli military, its involvement with Israel’s illegal settlements and military checkpoint regime, and the development of Israel’s biometric system used for population and territorial control and surveillance of Palestinians both inside Israel and in the occupied Palestinian territory. . . احدى نشاطات التضامن الإيرلندي مع فلسطين ضمن فعاليات اسبوع مناهضة الفصل العنصري الإسرائيلي #قاطعوا_الاحتلال . . By @fatinaltamimi
The 25-year-old Swedish activist Benjamin Ladraa is walking from Sweden to Palestine to raise awareness of Israeli’s human rights violations in the occupied territories.
🌍 #WalktoPalestine : Activist walking 5,000km .
Twenty-five-year-old Swedish activist Benjamin Ladraa is on a treacherous walk from Sweden to Palestine to raise awareness about human rights violations in the occupied territories. . pic.twitter.com/wRO82s1xis
— Aya Isleem #Gaza 🇵🇸 (@AyaIsleemEn) March 11, 2018
He is currently in Bulgaria and he will probably reach Istanbul on March 20.
(PC, Social Media)
