By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Each year, Israeli Apartheid Week takes place across the world. It aims to raise awareness about Israel’s ongoing settler-colonial project, Israel’s apartheid policies, and to build support for the growing campaign of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) against Israel.

In Ireland, an Israeli military checkpoint was recreated on Henry Street, one of the busiest shopping areas in Dublin. The aim is to show a glimpse of what it is like to live under military occupation.

The 25-year-old Swedish activist Benjamin Ladraa is walking from Sweden to Palestine to raise awareness of Israeli’s human rights violations in the occupied territories.

🌍 #WalktoPalestine : Activist walking 5,000km . Twenty-five-year-old Swedish activist Benjamin Ladraa is on a treacherous walk from Sweden to Palestine to raise awareness about human rights violations in the occupied territories. . pic.twitter.com/wRO82s1xis — Aya Isleem #Gaza 🇵🇸 (@AyaIsleemEn) March 11, 2018

He is currently in Bulgaria and he will probably reach Istanbul on March 20.

(PC, Social Media)