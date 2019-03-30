Million-Man March Sets off in Gaza on Land Day (VIDEO)

Palestinians taking art in the Great March of Return. (Photo: Abdallah Aljamal, Palestine Chronicle)

Injuries were reported among thousands of Palestinians who marched to the eastern borders of the besieged Gaza Strip, on Saturday, in commemoration of Land Day and as “The Great March of Return” protests mark one year.

More than 1 million Palestinians are expected to take part in Land Day protests, also marking the one year anniversary of “The Great March of Return,” as the National Committee for Breaking the Siege had called for a million-person march.

“The Great March of Return” had begun on March 30, 2018, by thousands of Gazans demanding their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

Two Palestinians were injured in eastern Gaza City as Israeli forces heavily opened live fire and tear-gas bombs to suppress protesters.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that a 13-year-old Palestinian was injured in the head with a rubber-coated steel bullet in Khan Younis.

Thousands of Palestinians arrived at the eastern borders two hours earlier than the scheduled time for protests, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans.

The National Committee for Breaking the Siege deployed hundreds of volunteers to help maintain the safety of protesters.

The ministry declared the readiness of all emergency departments across the Gaza Strip in preparation for protests.

A comprehensive strike was observed across all cities and refugee camps of the Gaza Strip upon call by the committee; stores and shops closed their doors while schools and universities were suspended.

