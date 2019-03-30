Injuries were reported among thousands of Palestinians who marched to the eastern borders of the besieged Gaza Strip, on Saturday, in commemoration of Land Day and as “The Great March of Return” protests mark one year.

More than 1 million Palestinians are expected to take part in Land Day protests, also marking the one year anniversary of “The Great March of Return,” as the National Committee for Breaking the Siege had called for a million-person march.

🇵🇸#Palestine || Israeli occupation forces use drones to drop tear at Palestinian protesters to the east of Gaza#GreatReturnMarch #GazaMillionProtest pic.twitter.com/MpcgCql1OZ — Great Return March (@GreatReturnMa) March 30, 2019

“The Great March of Return” had begun on March 30, 2018, by thousands of Gazans demanding their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

Two Palestinians were injured in eastern Gaza City as Israeli forces heavily opened live fire and tear-gas bombs to suppress protesters.

Thousands of Palestinians perform noon prayer at the east border of the Gaza Strip as they mark the Land Day anniversary, today. pic.twitter.com/8SBomWkhGX — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) March 30, 2019

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that a 13-year-old Palestinian was injured in the head with a rubber-coated steel bullet in Khan Younis.

Thousands of Palestinians arrived at the eastern borders two hours earlier than the scheduled time for protests, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans.

Thousands of Palestinians demonstrated on the #Gaza border with Israel on the occasion of Palestinian Land Day pic.twitter.com/FqAmFfndlm — Ahmad Samaan🇵🇸 (@ahmadsaman7) March 30, 2019

The National Committee for Breaking the Siege deployed hundreds of volunteers to help maintain the safety of protesters.

The ministry declared the readiness of all emergency departments across the Gaza Strip in preparation for protests.

Despite the harsh weather, thousands of Palestinians continue to protest at the east border of the Gaza Strip marking the Land Day anniversary, today.#LandDay#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/DawNYUrD1x — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) March 30, 2019

A comprehensive strike was observed across all cities and refugee camps of the Gaza Strip upon call by the committee; stores and shops closed their doors while schools and universities were suspended.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)