Minister Demands Release of 340 Students in Israeli Custody (VIDEO)

The Palestinian Ministry of Education has lashed out against the Israeli authorities for detaining 340 Palestinian students.

The ministry is demanding that Tel Aviv release the students. Palestine’s Minister of Education, Sabri Saidam, confirmed that the students are being held and accused the Israeli authorities of systematic violations.

“Some 340 university students are held in Israeli prisons,” Saidam said in a press conference, on Sunday.

Last week, Israeli forces detained Omar al-Keswani, head of the student council at Birzeit University. “A massacre was about to take place on campus as Israeli forces opened fire during the raid” to arrest al-Keswani, Saidam adding that the raid was “organized state terrorism and unprecedented arrogance.”

Education under apartheid. Earlier today, undercover Israeli occupation forces infiltrated Birzeit University campus, near Ramallah in the West Bank, and brutally arrested student council head Omar Kiswani.https://t.co/chkTNe17wR pic.twitter.com/scYBlSd4nb — Ben White (@benabyad) March 7, 2018

He explained that when the Israeli officials stormed the Birzeit University campus to detain al-Kiswani, they fired indiscriminately on the student body population.

Saidam also urges the International Federation of Universities and Unesco to intervene and stop Israeli violations.

“There are around 311 school students in Israeli custody,” he said. “The Israeli occupation is targeting the Palestinian education system.”

When Israeli security forces, disguised as Palestinian journalists, stormed Birzeit university and arrested a student leader, the Israeli media, rather than outrage, offered its highest plaudit: "Just like 'Fauda'" – Opinionhttps://t.co/NjPj0RBYk6 — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) March 12, 2018

He disclosed that nine school students were killed and 603 more injured by Israeli forces last year.

According to Defense for Children International – Palestine, Israeli forces have detained, interrogated, arrested or jailed more than 10,000 minors in almost 18 years.

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)