Ministry: 101 Israeli Violations against Palestinian Holy Sites

Illlegal settlers perform Jewish rituals at Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy security. (Photo: PIC)

The Palestinian Ministry of Endowment documented 101 Israeli violations against Palestinian holy sites in the occupied Palestinian territories during December 2018, Quds Press reported yesterday.

In a statement, the ministry said that the Israeli forces carried out more than 30 incursions in Al-Aqsa Mosque and prevented the call to prayer 51 times at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron.

Other violations were committed, it added, included digging under the holy sites in Silwan, in Jerusalem’s Old City, incursions, provocative marches in Jerusalem’s Old City, arrests and deportation orders against Al-Aqsa’s guards and the immergence of racist graffiti.

According to the statement, the ministry said that several Israeli ministers took part in the incursions at Al-Aqsa Mosque, adding that settlers performed Talmudic rituals inside the mosque and inside Bab Al-Rahma Islamic Cemetery.

The settlers also lit the Hanukah Candle inside Al-Aqsa Mosque and slaughtered sheep near the Western Wall.

Adding to the violations, Israeli occupation forces prevented workers in Al-Aqsa Mosque from cleaning the holy site.

A Palestinian woman died at the mosque after occupation forces prevented ambulances from entering it after she suffered a stroke.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

