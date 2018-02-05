MK: Bahrain Prince Visiting Israel

Israeli Minister of Communication Ayoob Kara claimed yesterday that Bahraini Prince Mubarak Al Khalifa is visiting Israel.

“I met publicly for the first time in Tel Aviv with Mubarak Al Khalifa, a Bahraini prince in order to strengthen relations between the two countries,” Kara of Israel’s ruling Likud party said on Twitter.

“Tomorrow [Monday] I will have the honour to host him in the Israeli Knesset,” he added.

Bahrain says it has no relations with Israel however it has been reported that officials from both countries maintain contact and visits privately.

Minister claims mystery ‘prince of Bahrain’ visiting Israel https://t.co/IbnmtuNP8i pic.twitter.com/VSLRtsgwsJ — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) February 4, 2018

An official Bahraini delegation visited Tel Aviv in December under instructions from Bahraini monarch Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

The visit coincided with US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials have repeatedly spoken of the strong secret ties between Tel Aviv and numerous Arab countries in particular Gulf States.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)