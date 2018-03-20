Mohammad Alqadi: More than 10 Marathons Holding the Palestinian Flag (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian marathoner Mohammad Alqadi has run the Marseille Half-Marathon holding the Palestinian flag.

Mohammad, 28, is a Palestinian refugee from Jenin who now lives in France.

He has run 10 marathons in two years, holding the Palestinian flag, in order to spread awareness about the struggle of the Palestinian people and the Israeli occupation of Palestine. His theme throughout his runs has been providing clean, drinkable water for Gaza.

Last year, he wasn’t allowed entry to the US to run the Chicago Marathon.

Mohammad began running in 2013 and in the last two years, he has run marathons in London, Barcelona, Geneva, Marseille, Lyon, Amsterdam, Nice, Cannes and Istanbul.

(PC, Social Media)