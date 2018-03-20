Mohammad Alqadi: More than 10 Marathons Holding the Palestinian Flag (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff
Palestinian marathoner Mohammad Alqadi has run the Marseille Half-Marathon holding the Palestinian flag.
Mohammad, 28, is a Palestinian refugee from Jenin who now lives in France.
🇫🇷 #France :: @alqadipal :: The Palestinian runners Mohammad AlQadi ran the Run In #Marseille half marathon holding the Palestinian Flag to bring attention to the plight of the Palestinian people and to provide Clean safe Water For Gaza Palestine. . . 🔵Donate for PennyAppeal Thirst Relief campaign : Link in the Bio . . #فرنسا : العداء الفلسطيني محمد القاضي يرفع علم فلسطين خلال مشاركته في ماراثون مرسيليا للفت الانظار الى القضية الفلسطينية وتفير مياه صالحة للشرب في قطاع غزة … للتبرع : الرابط في البايو . . DE: Der palästinensische Läufer Mohammad AlQadi rannte im Wettrennen in Marseille einen halben Marathon, während er eine palästinensische Flagge in der Hand hielt, um auf die Gräueltaten, die die Palästinenser erleben, aufmerksam zu machen. Spenden werden im Link unserer Bio gesammelt! . #Türkçe : #Filistin : Filistinli koşucu Muhammed AlQadi, #Gazze 'nin temiz ve güvenli su ihtiyacını karşılamak ve Filistinli insanların içinde bulunduğu zor duruma dikkat çekmek için Marsilya'da Filistin bayrağı taşıyarak yarım maraton koştu. Bio 'daki linkten kampanyaya bağışta bulunarak siz de Gazze'nin temiz su ihtiyacını karşılamada destek olabilirsiniz.. . 🇵🇸 @alqadipal
He has run 10 marathons in two years, holding the Palestinian flag, in order to spread awareness about the struggle of the Palestinian people and the Israeli occupation of Palestine. His theme throughout his runs has been providing clean, drinkable water for Gaza.
Last year, he wasn’t allowed entry to the US to run the Chicago Marathon.
Mohammad began running in 2013 and in the last two years, he has run marathons in London, Barcelona, Geneva, Marseille, Lyon, Amsterdam, Nice, Cannes and Istanbul.
(PC, Social Media)
