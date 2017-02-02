Mordechai Vanunu, Israeli Nuclear Whistleblower, Convicted again

Feb 2 2017 / 5:45 pm
Mordechai Vanunu in court. (Photo: Vanunu Facebook page)

Mordechai Vanunu, the Israeli whistleblower who revealed his country’s secret nuclear weapons program to the Sunday Times, has been convicted of violating the terms of his release and may be heading back to prison.

The former nuclear technician spent 18 years behind bars but was released in 2004 with a long and stringent set of restrictions. He was arrested last year and charged with three counts of violating his release.

The Israeli court system announced on Monday that he had been convicted of one of those three counts: meeting with two US citizens in east Jerusalem in 2013 without permission from Israeli authorities.

Vanunu was cleared of two other counts related to moving apartments without permission and of giving an interview to an Israeli television channel.

