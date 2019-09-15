More Palestinian Prisoners Join Hunger Strike in Israeli Jails

The number of hunger strikers inside Israeli jails has reached 39 after ten prisoners joined the hunger strike in Rimon Prison, the Prisoners Information Office reported on Friday.

In a statement, the office confirmed that head of Hamas’s High Prisoners Committee Mohammed Arman, his deputy Othman Bilal and senior leaders Abbas Al-Sayyid, Ashraf Al-Zagheer, Mu’amar Al-Sheikh, and Ahmed Al-Qidra, joined the strike.

Prisoners protested by shouting, banging on cell doors and launching a hunger strike. https://t.co/hrvaQlQAgG — Samidoun (@SamidounPP) September 13, 2019

On Thursday, prisoners inside Israeli jails revealed that they were planning to embark on new measures.

They confirmed that 120 more prisoners were to join the open-ended hunger strike if the Israeli Prison Service did not meet their demands.

Twenty-three Palestinian prisoners initiated a hunger strike in Israeli prisons on Wednesday in protest of cellular jamming devices in jail wards. https://t.co/7flks3ta0u — Samidoun (@SamidounPP) September 15, 2019

The demands of the prisoners, the information office explained, including the use of the public telephone to be activated for five days every week, removing the cancerous jamming devices placed in some prisons and returning 23 prisoners, who were arbitrarily transferred to Nafha Prison, to Rimon Prison and to stop inspection campaigns.

It is worth noting that an agreement was reached between the prisoners and the Israeli Prison Service in April, which met most of their demands, primarily the removal of the jamming devices and activation of public telephones. However, Israel did not respect its pledges.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)