More than 20 Palestinians Wounded by Israeli Fire in Gaza (VIDEO)

July 5, 2019
Palestinians n Gaza protest against the ongoing US-led Bahrain workshop. (Photo: Wafa Aludaini, via MEMO)

Hundreds of Palestinians converged near the Gaza-Israel buffer zone on Friday for ongoing protests and more than twenty protesters were wounded by Israeli fire, RT reports.

Gaza’s National Authority for Return and Breaking the Siege (NARBS), which organises weekly rallies, called on Palestinians to demonstrate this Friday under the slogan of “by our unity the plot will down,” apparently in reference to the US-led conference hosted last month by Bahrain’s Manama where the economic part of the US compromise plan on Middle East, dubbed “the Deal of the Century,” was unveiled.

Since March of last year, the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have held weekly rallies along the buffer zone to demand the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the establishment of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade on the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

Since the rallies began more than one year ago, hundreds of protesters have been killed — and thousands more injured — by Israeli troops deployed near the buffer zone in eastern Gaza Strip.

US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner said Wednesday that the next steps in Washington’s Middle East peace plan will be revealed next week, according to the news site Axios.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

