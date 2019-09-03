More than 200 Palestinian Prisoners Start Hunger Strike

Israel intensified its crackdowns on Palestinian inmates. (Photo: via Social Media)

More than 200 Palestinian prisoners in Israel’s Ramon prison started an open-ended hunger strike yesterday protesting against cancerous signal jammers placed in the facility, Quds Press reported.

According to a statement issued by the PLO’s Prisoners and Freed Prisoners Committee, the hunger strikers are also calling for improving conditions of the female prisoners in Al-Damon Prison.

The statement stated that the prisoners decided to start their hunger strike following failure talks between the Israeli Prison Service (IPS) and the representatives of the Palestinian prisoners.

In response to the hunger strike, the IPS closed departments one and four in Rimon Prison.

The Committee condemned the Israeli policy of procrastination regarding the pledges made to improve prison conditions, noting that Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons suffer under very bad conditions.

Concluding its statement, the Committee called for supporting the battle of the hunger strikers and exposing Israeli crimes, which violate human rights and international treaties.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Medi)

