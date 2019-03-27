More than Half of Israelis Believe Gaza Attack Was ‘Too Soft’

Over half of Israelis believe that Israel’s recent attack on the Gaza Strip was too weak, while only three percent thought it constituted an excessive approach.

The poll – which was published by Israel’s public broadcaster Kan this morning – found that 53 percent of respondents think Israel’s attack on Gaza in the past few days was “too soft”.

Only three percent said Israel’s response was “excessive”, while 29 percent said Israel’s response was “sufficient without being excessive,” Arutz Sheva reported.

The poll also found that Israelis were divided over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s performance throughout the attack, with only 24 percent of Israelis characterizing his performance as “good”. A further 33 percent said it was “poor”, while 33 percent gave the prime minister a “moderate” rating.

This comes after Israel on Monday launched an attack on the already-besieged Gaza Strip, continuing to bombard the coastal enclave throughout the week.

In what the Israeli army claimed to be a response to a rocket fired from Gaza at a town north of Tel Aviv, Israel sent two army brigades – amounting to over 1,000 soldiers – to the Gaza fence and called up reservists from aerial units in preparation for airstrikes.

However, the News channel report failed to report on or identify Palestinian homes and civilian structures in Gaza hit by rockets and missiles from Israel.

It also locked down the Strip, closing the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) and Beit Hanoun (Erez) crossings – which allow goods and medical supplies into Gaza – and reduced the fishing zone it imposes off the Strip’s Mediterranean coast.

This was followed by a series of intense bombardments of Gaza which saw multiple buildings destroyed, including a mosque and the office of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas which governs the enclave.

Images of the destruction have since revealed that contrary to the Israeli army’s claims to have only targeted military positions, civilian infrastructure including Palestinians’ homes was also hit. Palestine’s Public Works Minister, Mufeed Al-Hasayneh, announced today that “30 houses were completely destroyed and 500 houses were damaged” across Gaza.

