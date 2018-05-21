Morocco: Thousands Protest against US Jerusalem Embassy Move (VIDEO)

Over 10,000 Moroccans took to the streets of the country’s capital Casablanca Sunday to protest against the United States’ decision to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

#Morocco: Over 10,000 Moroccans Protest in Casablanca against U.S. Embassy Move to Jerusalem https://t.co/NtUXkrLc43 — Vates Corp (@Vatescorp) May 21, 2018

The marchers carried Palestinian flags and placards that read “Al Quds (Jerusalem) Palestine’s eternal capital.”

10000s partake protest in #morocco Casablanca against #israel massacre of Palestinians and to slam @realDonaldTrump embassy move to Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/i4oOiyFPZZ — Souhail Karam (@Massinissa1973) May 20, 2018

The United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, moving it from Tel Aviv, a move that reversed decades of policy to the delight or Israelis and dismay of Palestinians.

#NewZealand🇳🇿 PM @jacindaardern condemns “devastating 1-sided loss of life” on #Gaza #Israel border after dozens of deaths & 1000s of casualties; says move of US Embassy to Jerusalem isn’t helpful in search for peace between State of #Palestine & #Israel https://t.co/xJUD1M375S — Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ) May 15, 2018

The status of Jerusalem is one of the thorniest obstacles to forging a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, who with broad international backing want East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as their capital.

The status of #Jerusalem can only be changed by agreement between the parties and UN endorsement. Today’s ceremonial opening of the new US Embassy in Jerusalem is regrettable, and makes it harder to maintain the prospect of a viable two-state solution https://t.co/5WpbnSgTzU — Kofi Annan (@KofiAnnan) May 14, 2018

Israel regards all of the city, including the eastern sector it annexed after the 1967 conflict, as its capital. The administration of President Donald Trump has said the parties should decide the city’s final borders but observers and activists say the embassy has removed the U.S. as an honest actor in the conflict.

On the day the United States opened its new embassy, Israeli troops killed 60 Palestinian demonstrators near the border in Gaza. Israel says their actions were in response to violence incited by Hamas a claim, which hasn’t been backed up by fact.

To be a human

To be a protester

To be a survivor

And

To be a Palestinian#FreedomForPalestine 🇵🇸 (pic: Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, May 14, 2018./ VOA) pic.twitter.com/RAtxd8pXFr — KAKAPO➤Endangered (@178kakapo) May 18, 2018

The Casablanca protests were called by a coalition of four parties including the Islamist opposition group al-Adl Wal Ihsan which is seen as Morocco’s most powerful opposition group in terms of rallying supporters on the street.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)