Morocco: Thousands Protest against US Jerusalem Embassy Move (VIDEO)

Over 10,000 Moroccans took to the streets of Casablanca to protest against the US decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem. (Photo: via Facebook)

Over 10,000 Moroccans took to the streets of the country’s capital Casablanca Sunday to protest against the United States’ decision to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The marchers carried Palestinian flags and placards that read “Al Quds (Jerusalem) Palestine’s eternal capital.”

The United States opened its embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, moving it from Tel Aviv, a move that reversed decades of policy to the delight or Israelis and dismay of Palestinians.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the thorniest obstacles to forging a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, who with broad international backing want East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war, as their capital.

Israel regards all of the city, including the eastern sector it annexed after the 1967 conflict, as its capital. The administration of President Donald Trump has said the parties should decide the city’s final borders but observers and activists say the embassy has removed the U.S. as an honest actor in the conflict.

On the day the United States opened its new embassy, Israeli troops killed 60 Palestinian demonstrators near the border in Gaza. Israel says their actions were in response to violence incited by Hamas a claim, which hasn’t been backed up by fact.

The Casablanca protests were called by a coalition of four parties including the Islamist opposition group al-Adl Wal Ihsan which is seen as Morocco’s most powerful opposition group in terms of rallying supporters on the street.

