Mossad Involved in Anti-BDS Campaign, Israeli Minister’s Diaries Reveal

The involvement of Israel’s national intelligence agency Mossad in initiatives against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement has been exposed by a Freedom of Information request.

The request was made by Israeli advocacy organization Hatzlaha to all ministers, deputy ministers and ministry directors-general, in doing so making the diary schedules of Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan – who has spearheaded Israel’s de-facto war against BDS – publicly available.

"Hey Mossad, what did you do today?" "Not much, just targeted a bunch of BDS organizers who are helping turn the masses away from Israeli apartheid" https://t.co/fcGzMAQb9q — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) June 12, 2019

The diaries revealed that last year Erdan met with the head of Mossad Yossi Cohen about “the struggle against the boycott”.

Although rumors that Mossad has assisted the state in its anti-BDS activities have circulated in the past, today’s disclosure presents further evidence of the intelligence agency’s involvement.

Israeli minister’s diaries reveal Mossad involvement in anti-BDS push abroadhttps://t.co/wb5sc8efHI pic.twitter.com/YWutqgubRw — RT (@RT_com) June 12, 2019

A statement issued by Erdan’s office said that “[he] met during the last term with the heads of the security services to brief them on the ministry’s activities related to the fight against the delegitimization and boycott [BDS] campaign,” stressing the meeting only constituted “a review” of the ministry’s efforts.

The diaries also showed that Erdan met with other high-profile security officials last year, including National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, as well as representatives of global Jewish organizations such as the American Jewish Committee, B’nai B’rith and the American Jewish Congress.

The announcement comes just two days after it was revealed that Erdan’s Strategic Affairs Ministry forced 30 fundraising accounts associated with BDS to close in the past two years.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)