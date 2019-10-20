Mother and Son among Palestinians Arrested in West Bank, Jerusalem (VIDEOS)

Israeli forces detained overnight Saturday and early Sunday five Palestinians from the West Bank districts of Nablus and tubas, in addition to five others, including a mother and her son, in the East Jerusalem-Bustan area of Silwan, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

Israeli occupation forces arrested the Palestinian activist Sabreen Daib in the Shaikh Jarrah neighborhood in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/y47yukHjgD — Shehab Agency (@ShehabAgencyEn) October 20, 2019

Israeli forces detained three Palestinian workers, including two brothers, from Tubas governorate as they attempted to enter Israel for work. One of the brothers was shot in the foot by the forces and detained despite his injury.

Forces also detained a 21-year-old youth from al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, in the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus, at Zaatara Israeli military checkpoint, south of Nablus.

Israeli police stormed an area in the al-Bustan area of Silwan and detained four Palestinians, including a mother and her 12-year-old son.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)