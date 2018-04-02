Mother of South Africa and Stalwart Advocate for Palestine, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies at 81

South Africa’s Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, an anti-apartheid stalwart and wife to Nelson Mandela when he was imprisoned on Robben Island, died Monday, her personal assistant Zodwa Zwane said. She was 81.

During her husband’s 27-year incarceration, Madikizela-Mandela campaigned tirelessly for his release and for the rights of black South Africans, suffering years of detention, banishment and arrest by the white authorities.

Today, we remember Winnie Mandela's legacy of fighting apartheid from South Africa to Palestine. via @BDSsouthafrica: https://t.co/SwD7ZlFlAr pic.twitter.com/gCvbGmkl1x — Palestinian Rights (@US_Campaign) April 2, 2018

She remained steadfast and unbowed throughout, emerging to punch the air triumphantly in the clenched-fist salute of black power as she walked hand-in-hand with Mandela out of Cape Town’s Victor Vester prison on Feb. 11, 1990.

@MRN1SA At commemoration of @HamasInfoEn leader #SheikhAhmedYassin, who was assassinated by #ApartheidIsrael, #WinnieMandela pulled no punches in slamming Israel. She paid tribute to the martyred leader as a "brave hero". #RIPWinnieMandela Palestine mourns your passing pic.twitter.com/tsTROqBtk9 — iqbal jassat (@ijassat) April 2, 2018

For husband and wife, it was a crowning moment that led four years later to the end of centuries of white domination when Mandela became South Africa’s first black president.

Born on Sept. 26, 1936, in Bizana, Eastern Cape province, Madikizela-Mandela became politicized at an early age in her job as a hospital social worker.

Ambassador of the State of Palestine presenting a gift to Hon. Winnie Mandela on behalf of the PLO pic.twitter.com/CdHR0kw5Gg — Yaseen Theba (@yaseentheba) March 7, 2015

“I started to realize the abject poverty under which most people were forced to live, the appalling conditions created by the inequalities of the system,” she once said.

“In the Occupied Territories, what Israel is doing is much worse than apartheid,” Chomsky says. “To call it apartheid is a gift to Israel, at least if by 'apartheid' you mean South African-style apartheid."https://t.co/JLlmrHimH0 — Rob (@philosophrob) March 31, 2018

Winnie Mandela was a tireless advocate for Palestine and called Israel an Apartheid state. Endeared by her people as the “Mother of South Africa” her country has fought for the rights of Palestinians and dismantling of the occupation for decades.

South Africa slams Israel over its apartheid policies, again! Ambassador @Amb_MxDiseko Permanent Representative of South Africa to the @UN in Geneva, said “There is no difference between what is happening to the people of Palestine with what was done under apartheid in S.A" pic.twitter.com/teWd0QkB4b — BDS South Africa (@BDSsouthafrica) March 22, 2018

(Telesur, PC, Social Media)