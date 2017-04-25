MP Al-Khudari: 1.5 Million Gazans Live Below Poverty Line

After several Israeli wars that killed thousands, Gaza remains under siege. (Photo: File)

MP Jamal Al-Khudari, the head of the Popular Committee Against the Siege said in a press statement issued Sunday that “Israel’s ten-year blockade has subjected Gaza’s population to collective punishment that violates international human rights law.”

Al-Khudari called on the international community to act immediately “to put an end to the Israeli siege on Gaza where 1.5 million of Palestinians live under the poverty line because of the sharp increase in unemployment rates.”

He also called for opening all the border crossings connecting Gaza with the outside world for import and export traffic, “without the Israeli-imposed ban list,” and demanded a free and safe passage between Gaza and the West Bank. He also called for “allowing fishing without restrictions and opening a sea route between Gaza and the rest of the world.”

Al-Khudari demanded “a real and solid Palestinian unity” in order to urgently offer swift solutions to save the lives of Gaza’s residents in light of the power and fuel crisis in the besieged Strip.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)