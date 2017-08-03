MPs in Jordan Call for Closure of Israeli Embassy

Protests in Amman demand the closure of the Israeli Embassy in Jordan following the murder of two Jordanian nationals by an Israeli guard. (Photo: Anadolu)

Some 78 Jordanian members of parliament have signed a motion demanding the closure of the Israeli embassy in Amman following an Israeli shooting that left two Jordanians dead last month.

The motion, submitted on Tuesday, also demanded that the Jordanian ambassador leave Israel immediately in order “to express rejection of the Jordanian government’s handling of the issue and returning the killer to Israel.”

After 2 Jordanians were shot @ the Israeli embassy in Amman, ppl in #Jordan r angry & not just at Israel @aliceysu https://t.co/Zun4tkkPCz pic.twitter.com/tNgCrHuRkZ — ForeignPolicyRising (@PolicyRising) August 3, 2017

“Jordanian blood and Jordanians’ dignity are not cheap and the government was supposed to stand for the right of the blood that was shed and maintain their dignity strongly and firmly,” the motion read.

Tensions have been high since the Jordanian government returned the shooter to Tel Aviv, followed by the release of images of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcoming the soldier. Jordan’s King Abdullah has since demanded that the guard be tried for murder.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)