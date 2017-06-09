Mushtaha: Gaza’s Hospitals Lack 30% of Laboratory Materials

Operation room at Al-Shifa Hospital. (Photo: via Maan, file)

Director of the Department of Laboratories and Blood Banks in the General Administration of Gaza hospitals, Amid Mushtaha, said the Gaza hospitals suffer from a shortage of laboratory testing materials up to 30%, a percentage that is likely to increase.

Mushtaha explained, “The large hospitals in particular suffer from a lack of sodium blood tests, which are conducted only for urgent cases in the vital sections such as intensive care, burns, surgeries, and nurseries.”

He added that the crisis affected all laboratories and blood banks in hospitals causing a lack in virus tests which are necessary for hepatitis, cardiac catheterisation, and kidney patients, noting that these important tests “are very expensive and exhaust the patient’s family financially because of the difficult economic situation.”

Mushtaha: Gaza hospitals suffer 30% shortage of laboratory materials https://t.co/TO7TkgY2te pic.twitter.com/5SegnsLbNH — Henny A.J. Kreeft (@KhamakarPress) June 5, 2017

In another context, he warned of the impact of the long hours of power outage on 9 blood banks distributed in the hospitals of the Ministry of Health and on the quality of the preserved blood and its derivatives such as plasma and cold deposit, which need a certain cooling degree, as well as the quality of platelets.

He pointed out that the fluctuating electric current running through the laboratory testing devices affects the quality and efficiency of work.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)