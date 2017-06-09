Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$1,273 Raised
6% Funded

Mushtaha: Gaza’s Hospitals Lack 30% of Laboratory Materials

Jun 9 2017 / 7:30 pm
Operation room at Al-Shifa Hospital. (Photo: via Maan, file)

Director of the Department of Laboratories and Blood Banks in the General Administration of Gaza hospitals, Amid Mushtaha, said the Gaza hospitals suffer from a shortage of laboratory testing materials up to 30%, a percentage that is likely to increase.

Mushtaha explained, “The large hospitals in particular suffer from a lack of sodium blood tests, which are conducted only for urgent cases in the vital sections such as intensive care, burns, surgeries, and nurseries.”

He added that the crisis affected all laboratories and blood banks in hospitals causing a lack in virus tests which are necessary for hepatitis, cardiac catheterisation, and kidney patients, noting that these important tests “are very expensive and exhaust the patient’s family financially because of the difficult economic situation.”

In another context, he warned of the impact of the long hours of power outage on 9 blood banks distributed in the hospitals of the Ministry of Health and on the quality of the preserved blood and its derivatives such as plasma and cold deposit, which need a certain cooling degree, as well as the quality of platelets.

He pointed out that the fluctuating electric current running through the laboratory testing devices affects the quality and efficiency of work.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jun 9 2017 . Filed under slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors