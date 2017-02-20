Music Band Typo Rocks Gaza

Typo's lead singer and guitarist Mohammed Zohud. (Photo: Video grab)

Gaza’s first rock band was formed in 2012 and is still considered the first band in the besieged Strip to have released a full album.

Lead singer and guitarist Mohammed Zohud and his friend initially formed the band which expanded to five members.

“We formed a unique band made up of experienced instrument players,” he said. “The fact that we are living under difficult conditions means we have less opportunities to have rehearsals and shows. We fund ourselves and we can barely pay to hire out a room in the Sayed Darwish school located on the first floor of residential building in central Gaza.”

Power cuts are also a big hindrance to us and we have to use generators “We pay for room hire and fuel costs,” Zohud added.

Israel prevented the band from performing in the occupied West Bank and many of their concerts have had to be cancelled as a result.

