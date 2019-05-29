Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan Rejects Kushner’s Expected Visit

The Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan yesterday rejected an expected visit by US presidential advisor, Jared Kushner, to the kingdom.

The group said in a statement that the visit scheduled for today aims to impose the US’ planned “deal of the century”, adding that the group firmly rejects Kushner’s visit to Jordan and his plan to eliminate the Palestinian cause and abolish the rights of the Palestinian people.

The group has also reiterated its rejection of the US-led “Peace to Prosperity” conference scheduled to take place in Bahrain next month and called on the Jordanian government to refuse to participate in it.

The group called on the Jordanian people to participate in a popular sit-in in front of the US Embassy to reject Kushner’s visit, the deal of the century as well as the Bahrain conference.

