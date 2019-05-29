Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan Rejects Kushner’s Expected Visit

May 29, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
White House Senior Adviser, Jared Kushner (L) and King Abdullah of Jordan. (Photo: via Royal Hashemite Court)

The Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan yesterday rejected an expected visit by US presidential advisor, Jared Kushner, to the kingdom.

The group said in a statement that the visit scheduled for today aims to impose the US’ planned “deal of the century”, adding that the group firmly rejects Kushner’s visit to Jordan and his plan to eliminate the Palestinian cause and abolish the rights of the Palestinian people.

The group has also reiterated its rejection of the US-led “Peace to Prosperity” conference scheduled to take place in Bahrain next month and called on the Jordanian government to refuse to participate in it.

The group called on the Jordanian people to participate in a popular sit-in in front of the US Embassy to reject Kushner’s visit, the deal of the century as well as the Bahrain conference.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.