Muslim Leader Raed Salah Arrested again by Israel

Aug 15 2017 / 3:08 pm
Salah is the head of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel. (Photo: Maan)

Israeli police detained Sheikh Raed Salah, the leader of the northern branch of the outlawed Islamic Movement in Israel, on Tuesday morning and transferred him for interrogation “over suspicions of his involvement and support of an illegal and banned union,” according to Israeli police spokeswoman Luba al-Samri.

According to the Israeli police, Salah is accused of “inciting violence and terrorism, as well as affiliation with and support of an illegal and banned union.”

“According to available information, the suspect delivered inciting speeches before crowds and a number of his quotes were disseminated on different media outlets,” al-Samri said.

Salah was released in January of this year after nine months of detention.

Salah turned himself in to Israeli authorities in May 2016 to serve a nine-month sentence for “inciting violence and terrorism” in a speech he delivered in Jerusalem ten years earlier.

During his imprisonment, Salah was interrogated a number of times, and also launched a hunger strike in protest of being mistreated and held in solitary confinement.

Prisoners solidarity network Samidoun had also reported that Salah had been denied access to books given to him by visiting family members, and denied visits by prominent personalities, including Knesset member and Balad party leader Jamal Zahalka.

The Islamic Movement’s northern branch, led by Salah, has been a vocal critic of Israeli activity at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

Being Palestinian
