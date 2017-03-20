My Sisters and Brothers, Don’t You, Can’t You, Won’t You, See? – A Poem

(Photo: File)

By Stephen Brackens Brinkley

We are all interconnected

We are all interdependent

We are all part of the One

My Sisters and Brothers,

Don’t you see?

Every microcosm is reflective of the macrocosm

As above so it is below

We are all each other’s keepers in the Human Family

My Sisters and Brothers,

Can’t You See?

Every ripple in the Supreme Lord’s pond

Makes its way to the largest lake where

It is eventually felt even in the farthest Ocean

My Sisters and Brothers,

Won’t You See?

– Stephen Brackens-Brinkley is a Christian minister, teacher, counselor and Human Rights Activist. He has been a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause for many years. He currently resides in San Diego, CA, USA. He contributed this poem to PalestineChronicle.com.