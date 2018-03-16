Nabi Saleh: Israeli Forces Arrest One More Tamimi Family Member (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli Forces stormed the occupied village of Nabi Saleh, yesterday morning.

Waleed Tamimi (21) was taken from his house and arrested by heavily armed masked soldiers in armored jeeps.

The harassment of Ahed Tamimi’s home village of Nabi Saleh continued on the morning of Thursday March 15th, when Israel’s occupation forces kidnapped Walid Murad Tamimi from his home.

The residents of the Palestinian village of Nabi Saleh, north of Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, have resisted Israeli plans to confiscate their lands for years. Their daily struggle, and weekly protests have turned the small village into an iconic place in the minds of many Palestinians.

