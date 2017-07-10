Nablus: Israel Orders Work on Natural Reserve to Stop

Israeli soldiers, joined by settlers, manning a military checkpoint in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

Israeli forces ordered on Sunday a halt on cultivating works at a natural reserve in the village of Khirbet al-Tawil, south of Nablus, according to local sources, Wafa news agency has reported.

Yousef Deriya, member of the local Anti-Settlement Commission, told Wafa that Israeli forces handed three notifications ordering cultivating works to stop at the said natural reserve, which is being curried out in cooperation with Oxfam International.

He said the reserve is part of a project to increase the pastoral areas in Khirbet al-Tawil to 500 dunums, adding that water wells have been drilled there.

IOF conduct military exercises in Khirbet al-Tawil, the town of Aqraba, in the Nablus district, today.pic.twitter.com/c4pTzBzhsZ — Ali Hussein (@Alihussein_2) April 4, 2017

According to the Applied Research Institute – Jerusalem (ARIJ), Khirbet Al Tawil is one of the most targeted areas in the Nablus district, and has been “subjected to a huge number of violations and attacks by the occupation forces.”

Hundreds of the town’s residents have been displaced over the years by demolitions carried out under the pretext that the structures lacked permits.

Not only is the village located in Area C, it is also situated within the so-called closed military zone of the Jordan Valley, where thousands of dunams of Palestinian land has been confiscated for the alleged used of Israeli army training operations, thus preventing Palestinians from accessing their land.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)