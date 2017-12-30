NBA Removes Palestine Reference from Website After Israeli Pressure (VIDEOS)

Gary Paton playing in the NBA Asia Challenge 2010 in the Philippines. (Photo: MEMO)

America’s National Basketball Association has removed reference to the “Occupied Palestinian Territories” from its new website following complaints from Israeli ministers, it was reported on Friday. The name appeared on a list of countries which enables fans to vote for their favorite players for the 2018 All-Star Game.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Israel’s Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said that politics should not be mixed with sport. She claimed that referring to land “connected with the Jewish nation for thousands of years” as “occupied” is a mistake.

Her cabinet colleague, Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev, sent a letter to the NBA Commissioner Adam Silver calling on him to remove “Occupied Palestinian Territories” from the list.

“I was surprised to discover that on the official website of the NBA… the state of ‘Palestine — Occupied Territory’ was listed as one of the many countries to which basketball fans belong,” she wrote.

“Palestine is a country everyone knows doesn’t exist. I view the inclusion of ‘Occupied Palestine’ … as legitimizing the division of the State of Israel and as gross and blatant interference, in contrast to the official position of the American administration.”

Silver explained that the NBA does not produce the country listings for the NBA.com website. “As soon as we became aware of it, the site was updated. We apologize for this oversight, and have corrected it.”

Commentators have pointed out that the site was not incorrect in the first place. The State of Palestine is recognized by the UN, and its territories are designated as occupied in international law, including East Jerusalem.

“This is yet another example of Israeli officials twisting reality to justify their brutal military occupation,” said MEMO’s senior editor Ibrahim Hewitt. “Their arrogance is breathtaking.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

  1. I from Vancouver,Canada and I wanted to say that the NBA shouldn’t be letting Israel and the Zionists telling them to not recognize Palestine.It is Israel that is occupying Palestine and causing death and destruction there.It is Israel that shouldn’t be recognized by any Gov’t in the world because of its Apartheid policy toward the Palestinian People and death and destruction caused by Israeli forces in Palestine.By going along with Israel and the Zionists the NBA is supporting Israeli Apartheid.

