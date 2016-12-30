Nearly 15,000 Israeli Settlers Stormed Al-Aqsa in 2016 (VIDEO)

UNESCO recently called on Israel to return Al-Aqsa Mosque to pre-1967 war status. (Photo: File)

The Palestinian Information Center has revealed that the number of Israeli settlers who stormed al-Aqsa Mosque during the 6th day of Hanukkah is 149 settlers, bringing the total number of settlers storming the holy site in 2016 to nearly 15,000.

According to Quds Press, 37 settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday evening under protection of Israeli police and IDF Special Forces.

#Watch | Zionist Settlers stormed #AlAqsa mosque courtyards this morning, under protection of #Israeli occupation forces . pic.twitter.com/dzjwyHllqi — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) December 1, 2016

The number of Israeli settlers who stormed al-Aqsa Mosque since Hanukkah feast started nearly one week ago reached 665 including students and officials.

According to Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Department in Jerusalem, the number of settlers who stormed al-Aqsa during 2016 increased to reach 14,806 settlers, without counting students or Israeli army forces.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)