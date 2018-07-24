Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer Praises Israel’s Nation-State Bill (VIDEO)

July 24, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Neo-Nazi Richard Spencer applauded Israel's nation-state bill. (Photo: via Facebook)

A white nationalist known to harbor Nazi sympathies has given a ringing endorsement to Israel’s nation-state bill. In his effusive support, which critics have denounced as the institutionalization of apartheid in Israel, white supremacist Richard Spencer expressed his admiration of the controversial law in a series of tweets.

Spencer tweeted over the weekend:

“I have great admiration for Israel’s nation-state law. Jews are, once again, at the vanguard, rethinking politics and sovereignty for the future, showing a path forward for Europeans.”

In his fulsome praise, Spencer railed against the “liberal media” and critics of Israel insisting that “the nation-state law is the most democratic of laws”. Spencer argued that Israel was unfairly being criticised for not “balancing democracy with its identity as a Jewish state”.

Spencer was responding to the law Israel passed last week, which declared that only Jews have the right of self-determination in the country, something members of the Arab minority have called racist and verging on apartheid.

The white supremacist, who is known to be a notorious anti-Semite, often sings the praise of Israel and has described himself as a “white Zionist”. He has compared his brand of white supremacist ideology to Zionism.

Despite his animosity towards Jews, Spencer lauds Israel for its success in creating an ethnostate. Israel’s prowess in building a powerful state based on religious and ethnic exclusivity strongly appeals to white supremacists.

For the likes of Spencer, an ethnostate would be a gathering point for all Europeans. In creating their utopian white country, they have called for what they described as “peaceful ethnic cleansing,” the removal of non-whites from the USA.

During a controversial appearance at the University of Florida he said:

“The most important and perhaps most revolutionary ethnostate, the one that I turn to for guidance, even though I might not always agree with its foreign policy decisions – the Jewish state of Israel.”

Spencer is just one of many far-right extremists to sing the praises of Israel. In recent years, the spectacle of far-right extremists combining anti-Semitic dog-whistles and fervent, even rabid, support for Israel’s current policies has become increasingly common in Europe and the United States, Haaretz pointed out.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban. The right-wing leader of national conservative Fidesz has many strange bedfellows including members of the far-right as well as Nazis.

He has been condemned by Hungarian Jews for glorifying the Nazi-allied Miklós Horthy regime and minimizing the role Hungarians played in the extermination of half the country’s Jewish population. And yet Orban – denounced as an anti-Semite – was greeted with open arms by Netanyahu two days ago.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

