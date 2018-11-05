Netanyahu Advances Death Penalty Bill for Palestinians

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has approved legislation which would make it easier for courts to hand death sentences to Palestinians who have killed Israelis or soldiers.

While Israel has a law permitting the death penalty, no executions have been carried out since 1962.

Extrajudicial executions do not satisfy Nutanyahoo's and his murderous colleagues' thirst for fascist spectacle as they urge for the death penalty for "terrorists" – another apartheid law to be applied against Palestinians. https://t.co/67V1ZmomGy #Israel — Jinjirrie (@Jinjirrie) November 5, 2018

Under the current law, the death penalty may only be imposed by unanimous decision from a panel of three judges. A bill proposed by Defence Minister Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party, which Netanyahu backed yesterday, would remove this requirement, allowing both civilian and military courts to execute Palestinians with a majority decision.

Excellent Mr Prime Minister @netanyahu Israel: Death Penalty for Terrorists’ Bill Passes First Knesset Vote https://t.co/MdQm87ugU1 via @pamelageller — Dr Jane Ruby ❌ (@DrJaneRuby) September 22, 2018

The bill is expected to be brought up at the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee in the next few days to prepare the legislation for its first reading in the Knesset.

