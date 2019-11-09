Netanyahu Appoints Far-right Bennett as Defense Minister

November 9, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli far-right politician Naftali Bennett. (Photo: via MEMO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed the head of a far-right political party as defense minister of his caretaker government, a spokesman for the premier’s right-wing Likud party said on Friday, Reuters reports.

Naftali Bennett, who heads the New Right party, will take the defense portfolio from Netanyahu, who has simultaneously served as premier and defense minister for nearly a year.

The Likud spokesman said in a statement:

“The appointment will be brought to the government for approval at an upcoming government meeting”.

Israeli politics is deadlocked after two inconclusive elections this year. Former military chief Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party emerged neck and neck with Netanyahu following a September vote, and both leaders have struggled to put together a ruling coalition.

Gantz, who was asked by Israel’s president to forge a coalition after Netanyahu failed to do so, has less than two weeks left to form a government.

If he fails, the country could be headed towards an unprecedented third election although a smaller party might be given a chance before that.

Netanyahu has led a caretaker government throughout the political turmoil.

Bennett’s appointment appeared to be an attempt by Netanyahu to stymie Gantz’s coalition negotiations, which include discussions with right-wing parties.

Blue and White said in a statement:

“Appointing a ‘temporary placeholder’ to the position of Defense Minister is unworthy of the most sensitive establishment in the state”.

Bennett previously served in Netanyahu’s cabinet as education minister. A former settler leader, he advocates tough action against Palestinians in Gaza and unusual tactics towards Israel’s arch-foe Iran and its proxy Hezbollah.

Netanyahu took over the defense portfolio following the resignation of then-chief Avigdor Lieberman, who is stepping down in November 2018 helped plunge the country towards snap elections in April.

Netanyahu and Bennett also agreed to form a parliamentary alliance, the Likud spokesman said, adding that Bennett agreed another person would be appointed defense chief if a unity government or narrow right-wing coalition is formed.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.