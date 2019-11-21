Netanyahu Authorizes Bill to Annex Jordan Valley

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly agreed yesterday that Likud’s bill which stipulates annexation of the Jordan Valley should be passed to the Knesset for approval, Israeli media reported.

According to the Times of Israel, this measure came following the US’ announcement that settlement in the occupied West Bank can no longer be seen as illegal.

#Netanyahu green-lights advance of Jordan Valley annexation bill, proposed by Likud MK @SharrenHaskel, a day after US announces shift on #settlement policyhttps://t.co/9MaDYMd0uy — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 19, 2019

The bill, the Times of Israel said, was proposed earlier this month by MK Sharren Haskel from the Likud, it was held back as a result of the political stalemate in a country which has witnessed two elections which have both ended without a government being formed.

BREAKING: Likud MK Sharren Haskel requests fast-tracking for bill to annex Jordan Valley in light of Pompeo's absurd declaration that settlements don't violate int'l law. Interim PM Netanyahu, soon to be indicted & rejected by Israeli voters, approves. https://t.co/WlbetoUpZJ — Debra Shushan🔸דבורה שושן🔸دبرا شوشان (@ShushanAPN) November 19, 2019

Makor Rishon reported that Netanyahu approved Haskel’s plan to ask the Knesset to advance the bill.

In a tweet, Haskel confirmed that the US announcement was “an opportunity to promote my law for sovereignty in the [Jordan] Valley.”

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)