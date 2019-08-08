Netanyahu Claims Occupation Soldier Stabbed to Death in West Bank

Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

An Israeli soldier was found stabbed to death in the occupied Palestinian West Bank on Thursday and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the soldier he was killed by a “Palestinian attacker”.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the body with stab wounds was discovered near a Jewish settlement north of the Palestinian city of Al-Khalil (Hebron).

The military did not immediately accuse anyone in the killing but Netanyahu issued a statement calling it a Palestinian attack.

Netanyahu said:

“The security forces are in pursuit, in order to capture the despicable terrorist and hold him to account.”

Israeli army and settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the Occupied Territories.

