Netanyahu Claims Occupation Soldier Stabbed to Death in West Bank

An Israeli soldier was found stabbed to death in the occupied Palestinian West Bank on Thursday and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the soldier he was killed by a “Palestinian attacker”.

In a statement, the Israeli military said the body with stab wounds was discovered near a Jewish settlement north of the Palestinian city of Al-Khalil (Hebron).

The military did not immediately accuse anyone in the killing but Netanyahu issued a statement calling it a Palestinian attack.

#Israeli soldiers looking for trouble in #Hebron Old City, eventually pick on running #Palestinian child. Threaten to arrest him for 6 months and fine father if boy 'misbehaves' again, all while pointing their guns towards him. #IsraeliCrimes #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/VTMUKosL57 — ISM Palestine (@ISMPalestine) August 7, 2019

Netanyahu said:

“The security forces are in pursuit, in order to capture the despicable terrorist and hold him to account.”

An Israeli soldier has been killed in the southern occupied West Bank. The soldier lived and studied in illegal settlements – Ofra and Migdal Oz respectively. Israeli occupation forces are searching for the alleged Palestinian assailant/s.https://t.co/fQBEPIHCpV — Ben White (@benabyad) August 8, 2019

Israeli army and settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the Occupied Territories.

(via Swissinfo.ch, PC, Social Media)