Netanyahu Concedes He Can’t Form Government, Rivlin to Tap Gantz

October 21, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israelis PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: FIle)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed the country’s president that he is unable to form a government, following nearly a month of political wrangling to save his position as premier.

President Reuven Rivlin is now expected to ask Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz to attempt to put together Israel‘s next government. 

The news comes just days after Netanyahu signed an agreement on Wednesday with his right-wing allies, securing their support and making it more difficult for Gantz to form a minority government.

The agreement said:

“If, perish the thought, a minority government is sworn in with the support of Joint List or part of it, we will not join this government at any time, we will vote against it and work in any way to bring it down,”. 

Gantz’s Blue and White finished the 17 September elections with the largest number of seats in Israel’s Knesset, but neither he nor Netanyahu’s Likud party secured a clear path to a majority coalition.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.