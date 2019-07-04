Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned yesterday that he would take military action against Gaza if calm did not return to the area in the south of Israel, the Times of Israel reported.

The newspaper reported Netanyahu saying that Israel was hoping for calm to return to the region, but that he had nevertheless ordered Israeli forces to prepare for possible military action in Gaza.

Netanyahu said:

“Our policy is clear: We want to bring back calm, but at the same time, we are preparing for a large-scale military operation, if necessary. These are my orders for the army.”

Well it is summer after all. It's always better to massacre innocent men, women and children when the sun is shining. Netanyahu threatens ‘large-scale’ offensive against Gaza https://t.co/irtSKLj86n — Gareth Icke 🇵🇸 (@garethicke) July 4, 2019

This came after a security cabinet meeting that took place in the headquarters of the Gaza Division of the Israeli Army, near Kibbutz Re’im.

PM Netanyahu: "We just held a Security Cabinet meeting at IDF Gaza Division HQ. Our policy is clear: We want to restore the calm but at the same time we are also prepared for a wide-ranging military campaign, if it proves necessary. These are my instructions to the IDF." pic.twitter.com/RjfVSp2vUY — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 3, 2019

The meeting was held, according to the Times of Israel, to discuss the security situation with Gaza and other issues affecting the region.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)