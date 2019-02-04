Netanyahu: Election Will Not Stop Us fromBombing Gaza and Iran

Israel’s Prime Minister said on Sunday that the General Election campaign would not stop his government from bombing the Gaza Strip or Iran, Anadolu has reported. The election is due to be held in April.

Netanyahu: Elections won’t stop Israel from action in Gaza, against Iran https://t.co/mUK7WPoCRb pic.twitter.com/0P9BUPyF77 — Aaron Huber (@kycisrael) February 3, 2019

Benjamin Netanyahu told his weekly Cabinet meeting:

“If calm is not maintained in Gaza, Israel will not hesitate to move against it even during the election period … I [also] have a message to the tyrants in Tehran: Israel will continue moving overtly to protect its future.”

In today's Morning Brief – #Trump wants to keep #US forces in #Iraq to monitor #Iran, latest on #Israeli elections, and #Netanyahu says last phase in new security barrier around #Gaza to start. — BICOM (@BritainIsrael) February 4, 2019

The Israeli occupation authorities continue to fear any Palestinian retaliation for the Israel Defence Forces’ ongoing aggression and killing of unarmed demonstrators taking part in the Great March of Return protests along the nominal border between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Protesters are calling for an end to the 12-year siege of Gaza led by Israel, and to reinforce their legitimate right to return to their homes and land occupied since Israel was created in 1948.

