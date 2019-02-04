Netanyahu: Election Will Not Stop Us fromBombing Gaza and Iran

February 4, 2019
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: via Twitter).

Israel’s Prime Minister said on Sunday that the General Election campaign would not stop his government from bombing the Gaza Strip or Iran, Anadolu has reported. The election is due to be held in April.

Benjamin Netanyahu told his weekly Cabinet meeting:

“If calm is not maintained in Gaza, Israel will not hesitate to move against it even during the election period … I [also] have a message to the tyrants in Tehran: Israel will continue moving overtly to protect its future.”

The Israeli occupation authorities continue to fear any Palestinian retaliation for the Israel Defence Forces’ ongoing aggression and killing of unarmed demonstrators taking part in the Great March of Return protests along the nominal border between the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Protesters are calling for an end to the 12-year siege of Gaza led by Israel, and to reinforce their legitimate right to return to their homes and land occupied since Israel was created in 1948.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

