Netanyahu Ex-attorney to Be Charged with Bribery, Money Laundering

December 5, 2019 News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), and his ex attorney, David Shimron. (Photo: File)

Israel announced that it will likely indict seven high-ranking former Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s former attorney David Shimron, with bribery and money laundering in connection with the $2 billion submarine bribery scandal.

Among those facing charges in the case, known as Case 3000, are former chief of the Israeli Navy, Eliezer Marom, David Sharan – a former Netanyahu adviser who once headed Netanyahu’s office – and former minister Eliezer Sandberg.

The case involves the decision to acquire submarines and boats from German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp Corporation in 2016, which led to an inquiry followed by a criminal investigation.

It involves two deals signed by Israel and the German shipbuilder ThyssenKrupp, one involving the purchase of three submarines for €1.5 billion ($1.67 billion), the other involving the purchase of missile boats for protecting gas drilling platforms, a deal worth €430 million ($477 million).

Prosecutors allege Israeli officials were bribed to push the massive deals.

Israeli police announced in November 2018 it had enough evidence to charge a number of suspects, including Shimron, who is also Netanyahu’s cousin.

Shimron represented the German firm involved and was suspected of using his influence over the prime minister in return for a major cut in the deal.

The indictments will be handed down pending a hearing, according to the Times of Israel.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.