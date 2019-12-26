Netanyahu Faces Internal Leadership Challenge in Likud’ Primary Vote

December 26, 2019 Blog, News
Benjamin Netanyahu (R), with his arch-rival, Gideon Sa'ar. (Photo: File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a leadership challenge as polls have opened across Israel in the ruling Likud Party’s primary vote.

Former Minister of Education Gideon Sa’ar will try to unseat him and lead the party in national elections in March, after Netanyahu failed to form a government twice, in tho repeat elections this year.

Although Saar is still a decided underdog to the embattled prime minister, he seemed to be gaining traction in the run-up to the Thursday vote among the party faithful and could benefit from stormy weather that may keep turnout low.

As Ramzy Baroud, journalist, author, and editor of The Palestine Chronicle said:

“What is significant about his leadership challenge is not the possibility of him unseating Netanyahu, but the fact that the “king of Israel” no longer commands the type of fear and respect that he has painstakingly espoused over a decade of nearly uncontested rule.”

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three corruption cases in which he is accused of trading legislative or regulatory favors in exchange for lavish gifts or favorable media coverage.

(The Palestine Chronicle, AJE, Social Media)

