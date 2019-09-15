Netanyahu Holds Cabinet in Jordan Valley, Reiterates Annexation Pledge

September 15, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
The Jordan Valley forms a third of the occupied West Bank, with 88 percent of its land classified as Area C -- under full Israeli military control. (Photo: File)

Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, reiterated during the weekly cabinet meeting, which was held for the first time in the Jordan Valley rather in Jerusalem, his pledge to annex a large part of the Jordan Valley if he succeeds in forming the next government after Tuesday’s elections.

Netanyahu said:

“We will impose Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea area once the new government is formed in the next Knesset.” 

He added that he had already instructed his director-general to pull together a team to create a plan for sovereignty application.

Netanyahu said that imposing Israeli sovereignty over all settlements in the West Bank and other areas that are essential for Israel’s security and heritage will be part of the so-called US ‘deal of the century’.

He also affirmed intentions to legalize the illegal settlement outpost of ‘Mevo’ot Yeriho’ in the Jordan Valley.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

