Netanyahu Holds Cabinet in Jordan Valley, Reiterates Annexation Pledge

Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, reiterated during the weekly cabinet meeting, which was held for the first time in the Jordan Valley rather in Jerusalem, his pledge to annex a large part of the Jordan Valley if he succeeds in forming the next government after Tuesday’s elections.

Netanyahu holds cabinet meeting in illegal West Bank outpost – approves legalizing new settlementhttps://t.co/AsIPSMdaJs — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) September 15, 2019

Netanyahu said:

“We will impose Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea area once the new government is formed in the next Knesset.”

He added that he had already instructed his director-general to pull together a team to create a plan for sovereignty application.

Responding to Netanyahu’s election promise to illegally seize the Jordan Valley and steal yet more Palestinian land, Jordan Valley farmer Hassan Al-Abedi said “You will not break the Palestinians’ will.” He’s right. Support our struggle for justice. #BDShttps://t.co/xfnkodUhUX pic.twitter.com/bdXlkv7mDo — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) September 14, 2019

Netanyahu said that imposing Israeli sovereignty over all settlements in the West Bank and other areas that are essential for Israel’s security and heritage will be part of the so-called US ‘deal of the century’.

He also affirmed intentions to legalize the illegal settlement outpost of ‘Mevo’ot Yeriho’ in the Jordan Valley.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)