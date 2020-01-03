Netanyahu Hurries Home amid Tensions after US Kills Top Iran General

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a visit to Greece and flew home on Friday after the killing of a top Iranian commander in a US strike.

Following Friday morning’s killing of Major General Qasem Soleimani, Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called for the missile strike by Israel’s closest ally, to be avenged.

Israel's prime minister lauds Soleimani killing and praises Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised President Trump for the killing of IRGC General Qasem Soleimani, saying that Israel "stands with the United States in its just struggle for peace, security and self pic.twitter.com/eOggiECMcS — Darlington Micah (@DarlingtonMicah) January 3, 2020

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a statement:

“Meting out the appropriate punishment to these criminal assassins… will be the responsibility and task of all resistance fighters worldwide”.

SG of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah said the US criminals will not be able to achieve their goals through terrorist operations the latest of which is the assassination of the Commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/pL3n2A2arN — Consulate General of I.R. Iran in Almaty, Kazakhst (@IRANinALMATY) January 3, 2020

The Israeli military has closed a ski resort in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights due to concerns over what it calls possible threats from Iranian-backed groups in Lebanon and Syria, or Palestinian resistance movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

Israel closes Mt. Hermon ski resort to visitors in wake of U.S. strike which killed IRGC QF Commander Qassem Soleimani. via @NewsChannelIL pic.twitter.com/OweoZqPQ2f — David A. Daoud (@DavidADaoud) January 3, 2020

Israel’s security cabinet was to hold an emergency session Friday, Israeli media said.

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu had ordered ministers not to comment on the killing.

