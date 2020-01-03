Netanyahu Hurries Home amid Tensions after US Kills Top Iran General

January 3, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Iranian top General Qasem Soleimani. (Photo: File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a visit to Greece and flew home on Friday after the killing of a top Iranian commander in a US strike.

Following Friday morning’s killing of Major General Qasem Soleimani, Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called for the missile strike by Israel’s closest ally, to be avenged.

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a statement:

Meting out the appropriate punishment to these criminal assassins… will be the responsibility and task of all resistance fighters worldwide.

The Israeli military has closed a ski resort in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights due to concerns over what it calls possible threats from Iranian-backed groups in Lebanon and Syria, or Palestinian resistance movements Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

Israel’s security cabinet was to hold an emergency session Friday, Israeli media said.

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu had ordered ministers not to comment on the killing. 

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.