Netanyahu Indicted, to Face Prosecution in a First in Israel

November 21, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israelis PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: FIle)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, breach of trust, making him the first sitting prime minister to face prosecution.

The news comes as Israel’s caretaker government was ordered today to form a government after Netanyahu twice failed to bring together a coalition following two elections this year.

Netanyahu is entangled in four political scandals: Case 1000 which involves allegations that the PM and his wife accepted illegal gifts from businessmen; Case 2000 which accuses Netanyahu of attempting to buy favourable newspaper coverage; Case 3000, also known as the “submarine scandal”; and Case 4000, in which a close associate of Netanyahu is suspected of providing confidential information to Israel’s largest telecoms company.

Netanyahu, who has denied wrongdoing in three corruption cases, is under no obligation to resign after being charged and is due to make a statement later.

He has previously dismissed the investigations into him as a “witch hunt”.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

