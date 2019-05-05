Netanyahu: Israel Will Continue Massive Attack on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday that he has instructed his country’s armed forces to continue their massive attack on the Gaza Strip, Arutz Sheva reported.

Netanyahu said:

“I instructed the IDF to continue the massive attacks against the terrorist elements and the large number of armored, artillery and infantry forces around the Strip … Hamas bears responsibility for its actions, but also for the activities of the Islamic Jihad and pays a very heavy price.”

Netanyahu orders army to launch ‘more strikes’ on Gaza https://t.co/4qNAomtdGF pic.twitter.com/OPvPsISfuF — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) May 5, 2019

Netanyahu then offered his condolences to the family of an Israeli citizen that was killed by a rocket fired from Gaza on Saturday.

Israeli forces claimed they targeted more than 230 sites in Gaza since Saturday; this has resulted in the death of several Palestinians. Among the Palestinians killed by the Israeli forces on Saturday were a pregnant woman and her 14-month-old daughter.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)