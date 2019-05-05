Netanyahu: Israel Will Continue Massive Attack on Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday that he has instructed his country’s armed forces to continue their massive attack on the Gaza Strip, Arutz Sheva reported.

Netanyahu said:

“I instructed the IDF to continue the massive attacks against the terrorist elements and the large number of armored, artillery and infantry forces around the Strip … Hamas bears responsibility for its actions, but also for the activities of the Islamic Jihad and pays a very heavy price.”

Netanyahu then offered his condolences to the family of an Israeli citizen that was killed by a rocket fired from Gaza on Saturday. 

Israeli forces claimed they targeted more than 230 sites in Gaza since Saturday; this has resulted in the death of several Palestinians. Among the Palestinians killed by the Israeli forces on Saturday were a pregnant woman and her 14-month-old daughter.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)

