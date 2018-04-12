Netanyahu Threatens to Make Syrian Government ‘Disappear’ (VIDEO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned Iran not to launch a retaliatory attack against Israel after Tehran accused Tel Aviv of carrying out an airstrike on a Syrian airbase.

A number of Iranian military personnel were reportedly killed Sunday in an airstrike on Tiyas airbase in western Homs province.

I’m not a George Galloway fan but definitely agree with him on this. The only ones in Syria standing to gain from military interventionism are ISIS and Al Qaeda who are currently losing. https://t.co/7REg40q5v6 — Faryma Bahrami (@FarymaB) April 12, 2018

While Russia, Iran and Syria have accused Israel of carrying out the pre-dawn attack, Tel Aviv has refused to comment.

On Tuesday, an Iranian official said the airstrike would “not remain without a response”, according to Lebanese news channel Al Mayadeen.

Who does chaos & destabilization in Syria benefit?

– American weapons contractors

– the state of Israel pic.twitter.com/q0yBoAsQcx — Redacted Tonight (@RedactedTonight) April 11, 2018

“I have a message to Iran’s rulers: Do not test Israel’s determination,” Netanyahu wrote on his Twitter account.

Israeli army officials said Israel would overthrow the Assad government if Iran attacked Israel through Syria.

“If Iran attacks Syria using Syrian territory, it will pay for it,” The Jerusalem Post newspaper quoted Israeli military officials as saying. “If the Iranians act against Israel from Syrian territory, Syrian President Bashar Assad and his regime will be those that pay the price,” the officials said. “Assad’s regime will disappear from the map and the world if the Iranians attack Israel from Syrian territory,” they added.

Israel’s Haaretz daily said Wednesday the Israeli army has placed its forces along its northern border on high alert in the wake of the Iranian threat.

