Netanyahu: Jewish Settlements to Stay Forever

August 1, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli Jewish settlements will remain in the occupied West Bank forever.

Israeli TV Channel 12 reported Netanyahu saying during the inauguration of settlement project in the settlement of Efrat yesterday:

“None of the settlers or the settlements are to be uprooted … This issue has ended and settlements are to remain forever.”

This is not the first time Netanyahu has made such remarks. In 2017 he said:

“We are here to stay, forever.”

According to Haaretz, he added:

“There will be no more uprooting of settlements in the land of Israel. It has been proven that it does not help peace. We have uprooted settlements. What did we get? We received missiles. It will not happen anymore.”

“We are guarding Samaria [West Bank] against those who want to uproot us. We will deepen our roots, build, strengthen and settle,” Netanyahu added.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.