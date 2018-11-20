Netanyahu: Khan al-Ahmar to Be Demolished Very Soon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar, in the occupied West Bank, “will be demolished very soon.” Netanyahu made the remark during a press conference.

He added:

“However, I am not saying when. We are preparing for it.”

Netanyahu doesn't fear committing war crimes. Demolition in #KhanAlAhmar is a war crime. https://t.co/JZAFFg2aE8 — JewishVoiceForPeace (@jvplive) November 19, 2018

The demolition of the Palestinian Bedouin village located in the occupied West Bank has been delayed several times. No new date for its destruction has been released.

The residents of the village belong to Al-Jahalin tribe, which was evacuated forcibly to the West Bank by the nascent state of Israel in the early 1950s as part of its ethnic cleansing of historical Palestine.

#BREAKING: Netanyahu says preparing to evacuate West Bank Bedouin village Khan al-Ahmar 'very soon' https://t.co/ngT5164DQh pic.twitter.com/o0lkqJbnfN — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 19, 2018

Former Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, as well as Education Minister Naftali Bennet, have criticized Netanyahu several times for not demolishing the village.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)