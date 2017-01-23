Netanyahu: No Party Keener on Settlement Than Mine

Israel Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: via File)

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister, said “no party is more concerned about settlement activity than the Likud-led coalition government,” Israel’s Channel 7 reported Sunday.

At the cabinet meeting, Netanyahu spoke of the illegal settlements built on Palestinian lands, saying “none are more concerned about it than the Likud government and I.”

This is why the concept of Settlement Blocs is so dangerous – Netanyahu to announce major settlement bloc expansion — Joel Braunold (@braunold) January 22, 2017

“We will continue to look out for it wisely and responsibly, for the benefit of the settlement enterprise and the state of Israel,” Netanyahu further claimed.

Israel’s illegal settlement activity across the occupied Palestinian territories has set off alarm bells globally, with many warning it would be another step towards dividing the occupied land and making a sovereign Palestinian state too difficult, if not impossible to achieve.

(PIC, PC)