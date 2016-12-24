Netanyahu Pledges to Demolish Palestinian Houses Despite EU Protest

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has pledged to demolish Palestinian houses on both sides of the Green Line in revenge for the Israeli Supreme Court’s decision to evacuate Amona settlement built on private Palestinian land in the West Bank.

Netanyahu’s remarks came during a meeting held by the Israeli Likud’s Knesset Bloc, which also included a number of Israeli settler groups.

Mikor Rishon Newspaper, which is close to Netanyahu, said he feels “the need to create a balance between the Supreme Court’s decision to evacuate Amona and the illegal construction of houses in Arab communities. When Netanyahu is in a private meeting, his tone changes and protests made by parties such as the EU would not deter him.”

Netanyahu had said, “Illegal construction is sickness. We have demolished some 1,000 houses built on lands subject to the Israeli sovereignty. You will see demolition of houses in new areas where it didn’t take place before.”

Yet he also said, while addressing the head of Israeli settlements council in the Jordan Valley: “We work in Yahuda and Samira (The Jewish name for the West Bank) with a high speed. We receive comments from the EU, but I would like to tell you that we will continue.”

