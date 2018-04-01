Netanyahu Blasts Erdogan, Praises Israeli Army after Gaza Killings (VIDEO)

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: File)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Israeli forces after killing 17 unarmed protesters in Gaza on Friday.

He also blasted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday over his criticism of Israel’s response to the protests at the Gaza border.

“The most moral army in the world will not be lectured by someone who for years is bombing civilian population indiscriminately,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “Apparently that’s how they mark April 1 in Ankara.”

