Netanyahu Blasts Erdogan, Praises Israeli Army after Gaza Killings (VIDEO)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Israeli forces after killing 17 unarmed protesters in Gaza on Friday.
Netanyahu praises Israeli forces after Gaza massacre pic.twitter.com/vuGEpVny17
— Press TV (@PressTV) April 1, 2018
He also blasted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday over his criticism of Israel’s response to the protests at the Gaza border.
#Netanyahu hits back at #Turkey’s Erdogan over #Gaza violence https://t.co/BJDoqJCX0f
— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) April 1, 2018
“The most moral army in the world will not be lectured by someone who for years is bombing civilian population indiscriminately,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “Apparently that’s how they mark April 1 in Ankara.”
(PC, Social Media)
