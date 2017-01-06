Netanyahu Questioned for Second Time over Corruption Charges

Jan 6 2017 / 8:16 pm
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: Video grab, file)
Israeli police began yesterday the second round of questioning with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over allegations of “receiving gifts and bribes” from businessmen.

Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that the investigators arrived at the prime minister’s official residence in Jerusalem today to continue the investigation.

Israeli police had questioned Netanyahu for three consecutive hours on Monday evening.

Israeli Police spokeswomen, Luba Al-Samri, issued a statement on Monday, a copy of which was obtained by the Anadolu Agency, saying that “Prime Minister Netanyahu had been questioned under caution on suspicion of receiving improper gifts and favours.”

Netanyahu denied the accusations directed at him during the questioning.

Netanyahu is suspected of receiving money and gifts amounting to hundreds of thousands of shekels from Israeli and foreign businessmen.

